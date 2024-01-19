FITUR 2024 reflects the growth of the global tourism industry with record figures

The figures for the 44th edition show the industry’s weight over the past year, making FITUR the world’s leading trade fair in terms of the number of participants and visitors.

Ecuador is participating as FITUR 2024 Partner Country in a record-breaking year that is bringing together a total of 9,000 participating companies, 152 countries and 806 exhibitors, which in terms of revenue for Madrid represents over €430 million.

The fair, organised by IFEMA MADRID and taking place from 24 to 28 January, is growing in all its dimensions, most notably in international presence, with the official representation of 20 more countries than in 2023.

The 44th edition of the International Tourism Trade Fair, FITUR, to be held in Madrid from 24 to 28 January, organised by IFEMA MADRID, reflects the growth experienced in recent months by the national and international tourism industry and lays the foundations for the consolidation of the sector during 2024.

An event that kick-starts the international calendar of tourism fairs and consolidates its leadership position with the support of all public and private agents in the tourism industry value chain, and which points to record figures in all its dimensions, with a total of 9,000 participating companies, 152 countries, and 806 exhibitors who will be presenting their offers over nine halls, one more than in 2023.

Likewise, FITUR’s great response from the industry is also expected to be excellent in terms of attendance, with an estimated 150,000 professional visitors between Wednesday to Friday and 100,000 general public attendees over the weekend.

Among the new features of 2024 is the special participation of Ecuador as Fitur Partner Country, with a major display at the Fair, as well as the presence of Sustainability as a transversal axis of the entire tourism offer and the sections of the fair. A reflection of FITUR’s commitment to being a key tool for sharing knowledge and innovation, and a lever for promoting a more sustainable tourism model, where environmental, social and corporate governance responsibility will be present in the proposals of destinations and companies, as well as in the content of the ten sections and in all the activities that will take place during the event.

FITUR grows in internationality

FITUR 2024 is defined by the significant growth of the Fair. It is worth highlighting the leap compared to 2023 in terms of exhibition space, with the addition of one more hall, making a total of nine, as well as the direct participation of exhibitors with stands, which at this edition rises to 806, representing an increase of 7% compared to last year’s edition.

Also notable is the growth in international participation, one of the most important parameters for FITUR, bringing together 152 country participations in 2024, including 96 official destination representations.

All areas of FITUR are growing both in terms of exhibition area and exhibitors and, together with sustainability, innovation plays a leading role in the tourism sector being promoted at FITUR. Tourism technology companies, grouped under the Travel Technology umbrella in Hall 8, grew by 23% to nearly one hundred.

In this way, the International Tourism Fair reflects the latest World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) forecasts of November 2023 to recover almost 90% of pre-pandemic levels in international tourism with revenues that could reach 1.4 trillion dollars by 2023.

This was announced at the official presentation of FITUR 2024, which was held this morning at IFEMA MADRID and was attended by a large number of institutional and tourism industry representatives.

FITUR’s specialisation and sustainability through its ten sections

FITUR continues to make progress in its specialisation, helping to promote the segments that have developed a tourism strategy around their activity. The main new addition this year is the creation, in conjnction with IMPULSA IGUALDAD of FITUR 4all, which will promote the development of accessible tourism and raise the profile of destination and company initiatives in this field through the 1st FITUR 4all Awards.

Another highlight is the commitment of FITUR Sports, being organised in collaboration with AFYDAD and with the global sponsorship of FRANCE 2024 OLYMPIC AND SPORTS DESTINATION. This section is expanding in terms of content, duration and participation and will show how sports tourism is a driver for sustainable tourism.

In addition, FITUR will continue to make progress in digitisation by offering all the sections’ conference programmes via streaming and making the FITUR Live Connect digital platform available to its professional participants.

Finally, and following the roadmap initiated in 2023, IFEMA MADRID is once again measuring FITUR’s carbon footprint in scopes 1 and 2 as a sign of its commitment to sustainability and its commitment to promoting events with a low environmental impact.

Over the weekend, the Fair opens its doors to the general public, who will be able to travel the world through the nine halls, obtain information on an extraordinary range of international and national destinations and enjoy a varied agenda of leisure activities prepared by the exhibitors, including the installation by Puerto Rico of a zip line in the central avenue of IFEMA MADRID. It is also complemented by other activities such as the cruise ship section’s gymkhana, padel demonstrations at FITUR Sports, as well as multiple activities on stands and in halls such as musical performances, regional dances, food tasting events, craft workshops, competitions and prize draws, etc.