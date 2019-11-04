Strong demand ahead of Caribbean Travel Marketplace 2020

The 2020 edition of Caribbean Travel Marketplace is generating lots of buzz and excitement, with officials reporting a strong registration pace for the event.

Frank Comito, chief executive of the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association, reported that the region’s largest and longest-standing tourism marketing event had to date confirmed close to 500 delegates from more than 170 supplier companies.

“Based on the registration pace we are witnessing, we expect to see a continuing surge in delegate numbers over the next several weeks as hotel and destination representatives, tourism providers, wholesalers and tour operators, online travel agencies, and members of the media prepare for the premier Caribbean one-stop travel trade event in the Bahamas,” said Comito.

The CHTA meetup is a collaboration with local partners Baha Mar, the Bahamas Hotel & Tourism Association, the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation, and the Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board.

Caribbean Travel Marketplace will be held at Baha Mar’s Performing Arts & Convention Centre, at one of the newest and most impressive resorts in the Caribbean.

Comito also noted a strong interest in buyer delegates with over 80 buyer companies so far registered for the meetings.

They include 191 representatives from Australia, the Bahamas, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Panama, Portugal, Puerto Rico, The Russian Federation, Spain, St. Vincent and The Grenadines, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the United States.

“We believe buyers from around the world are looking forward to not just reviewing the incredible investments taking place in the host destination, but also meeting with representatives from longstanding Caribbean hotels and resorts, as well as the unprecedented number of new and refurbished properties which have recently unveiled their offerings,” he said.

Comito asserted that forward-looking companies are recognising the value proposition of the Caribbean and the smartest of them are heading to the marketplace to ensure they can benefit from the revitalisation of the region.

He noted that destinations such as the Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic, Grenada and Jamaica were also leading the region with new and refreshed product.

Caribbean Travel Marketplace will take place in the Bahamas between January 21st-23rd.