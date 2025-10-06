Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association and BTN Forge Landmark Multi-Year Media Partnership

The Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association (CHTA), the leading advocate and representative body for the Caribbean hospitality and tourism industry, has announced a landmark two-year media partnership with Breaking Travel News (BTN), the world’s leading travel industry news platform.

This collaboration will enhance the global visibility of CHTA’s initiatives, events, and thought leadership, while providing BTN’s millions of readers with exclusive access to the stories, innovations, and people shaping the future of Caribbean hospitality and tourism.

Partnership Highlights

• Event Coverage: BTN will deploy journalists and videographers to cover CHTA’s flagship and regional events, including Caribbean Travel Marketplace, Caribbean Travel Forum, CHIEF, Taste of the Caribbean, Direct Booking Summit, alongside virtual reporting at additional events.

• Content Creation: BTN will produce a rich mix of news features, interviews, images, videos, podcasts, and immersive digital experiences highlighting CHTA’s resources, programs and events.

• Global Amplification: CHTA content will be featured across BTN’s website, newsletters, social channels, and syndicated editorial network, ensuring international exposure for Caribbean tourism leadership.

• Dedicated Showcase: BTN will host a branded, dedicated CHTA Content Playlist, serving as a global platform to highlight the association’s ongoing work and achievements.

The partnership builds on CHTA’s mission to be “the leading advocate for the Caribbean hospitality and tourism private sector” by strengthening connections between Caribbean destinations, businesses, and international markets.

Quotes

Justin Cooke, Editor-in-Chief, Breaking Travel News, said:

“Breaking Travel News has been covering the Caribbean since 1999. It is one of the world’s most iconic destinations, and through this partnership we will continue to spotlight the leaders and innovators shaping its future, giving them a global platform to inspire millions of travel professionals worldwide.”

Vanessa Ledesma, CEO & Director General of CHTA, added:

“Our partnership with Breaking Travel News will amplify the voice of Caribbean hospitality and tourism and feature the work that CHTA does, and the vision, innovation and expertise of the many professionals across our 32 member destinations. BTN’s global reach and editorial excellence will help us share best practices, foster collaboration, and highlight our commitment to sustainable growth and continue to position the Caribbean’s presence globally. Together, we will showcase the Caribbean tourism’s resilience and innovation as a world leader.”