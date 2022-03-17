World Travel Awards headed to Jamaica this summer

World Travel Awards (WTA) has confirmed it will host its Caribbean & North America Gala Ceremony 2022 at Sandals Montego Bay, Jamaica.

The leading travel industry figureheads and decision-makers from across the region will attend the red-carpet gala reception on June 14th.

Voting for World Travel Awards’ Caribbean and North America categories is now open and runs until midnight on May 3rd.

The winners will be unveiled at the red-carpet gala evening at Sandals Montego Bay.

Graham Cooke, founder, World Travel Awards, said: “We are honoured to host our Caribbean & North America Gala Ceremony 2022 at the magnificent Sandals Montego Bay, the home of the Sandals brand, and what will also mark our eighth ceremony to be held in beautiful Jamaica.”

He added: “WTA has maintained its position as the industry leader for the past 29 years, consistently proving its value as the global benchmark for recognising excellence in travel and tourism.

“I look forward to joining the most senior travel industry figures from across the Caribbean and North America for what promises to be a fabulous evening, acknowledging those organisations leading the region’s travel and tourism recovery.”

The chic, Luxury Included Sandals Montego Bay is the flagship resort of the Sandals brand.

Innovative and luxurious, the adults-only resort is nestled along a private white-sand beach where offshore reefs create calm waters, ideal for swimming and water sports.

Luxurious beachfront swim-up suites, an over-the-water wedding chapel, a high-tech conference centre and 12 gourmet dining options, round out the resort’s standout amenities.

Adam Stewart, executive chairman of Sandals Resorts International, said: “This year’s awards ceremony is a celebration in and of itself, signalling the return of the WTA to Jamaica coinciding with Sandals Resorts’ commemorative 40th anniversary year.

“I have long said that the Caribbean will bounce back stronger than ever before, and hosting the 29th annual World Travel Awards at Sandals Montego Bay, our first ever Sandals resort, is a full circle moment.

“We have emerged stronger together, and it’s time to celebrate those who are a driving force in the tourism ecosystem’s extraordinary comeback.”

World Travel Awards

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the tourism industry.

Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire.

Each year, World Travel Awards covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognize and celebrate individual and collective success within each key geographical region.

World Travel Awards gala ceremonies are widely regarded as the best networking opportunities in the travel industry, attended by government and industry leaders, luminaries and international print and broadcast media.

For more information about World Travel Awards visit the official website.