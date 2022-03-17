easyJet adds new summer leisure flights from UK

easyJet and easyJet holidays have added seven new routes and more holidays to its UK network for this summer.

Four new routes will launch from London Gatwick, easyJet’s largest base.

The airline will now serve Pristina in Kosovo for the first time from the UK.

The country remains one of the last truly off-the-beaten-path destinations in Europe and customers can now access it via a four-weekly service operating for the first time from May 1st.

Meanwhile the airline continues to expand in Manchester with the launch of flights to La Rochelle in western France which combines a beautiful coastline to explore and a medieval old town, all a short flight time away.

New flights to Cologne in Germany, perched on the river Rhine and offering a vibrant city break, will now operate throughout the summer from April 15th.

For those who want to sample a wider choice of French city-break destinations this summer, easyJet is also adding new routes to the French cities of Limoges and Rennes from Gatwick.

This will be the first time easyJet ever operates to Limoges as a brand-new destination on the network and flights will operate three times a week throughout the summer from May 1st, while flights to Rennes take off from May 2nd, twice-weekly.

easyJet is also continuing to add more choice for customers this summer from London Southend with a return to Faro, having last operated it in 2020 it joins Palma and Malaga which are already on sale from the Essex airport with flights taking off twice a week from May 2nd.

Flights to Faro from Birmingham are also now on sale from today, joining the airline’s ever-growing beach offering for customers in the midlands.

The airline is set to be the biggest it has ever been at Birmingham this summer, operating nearly four times more seats compared to summer 2019.

Ali Gayward, easyJet UK country manager, said: “We are delighted to announce more new routes from the UK for next summer and provide our customers with an even wider range of fantastic beach and city destinations to enjoy.”