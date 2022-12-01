Staybridge Suites unveils enhanced menus and new drink options at The Social

At a time when other hotel brands in the extended stay segment are reducing or eliminating their happy hour offerings, Staybridge Suites, one of 17 brands in the IHG Hotels & Resorts portfolio, has re-imagined its happy hour experience.

“The Social” – one of the brand’s beloved amenities – now has enhanced offerings including a variety of upscale menus and new drink options for guests.

Available at each Staybridge Suites property in the U.S. and Canada every Monday through Wednesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m., the updated program features 10 rotating menus, providing variety for short-term and long-term guests. The menus include light bites such as a Greek mezze platter and popular appetizers such as street-style tacos and loaded mashed potatoes. As part of the program development, hotel teams submitted menus for consideration, and the Italian Intermezzo dish from the Staybridge Suites St. Louis – Westport was selected as a permanent addition to the rotating menu options. The locally inspired cuisine gives guests a taste of a St. Louis speciality – toasted ravioli and breadstick bites.

Across the U.S., Staybridge Suites has also added a new beverage program featuring beer from Anheuser-Busch and wine from AVA Grace Vineyards as part of the complimentary happy hour. Hotel guests can choose from a selection of classic staples on tap, including Michelob Ultra and a local craft beer. Guests can also look forward to a selection of vibrant white and red wine varieties from AVA Grace Vineyards including favorites such as a fruity and rich Chardonnay, and a silky, full Merlot.

Feedback from guests during a recent pilot program was overwhelmingly positive:

Guest satisfaction increased, with hotels seeing an 11% improvement in satisfaction with the food offerings, a 19% increase with the beer offerings and a 14% increase with the wine offerings

Quality of food perception rose 9% with guests impressed by the fresher ingredients and dietary-friendly options

Likelihood to book a stay at a Staybridge Suites increased by 9%

Justin Alexander, VP Global Staybridge Suites and Candlewood Suites, said: “For years, our guests have loved The Social and we have seen and heard the strong desire they have to travel and connect in-person again. We saw an unexpected opportunity to deliver an even more impressive happy hour experience at a time when our competitors were scaling back or eliminating their offerings. In partnership with our owners, hotel teams and new beverage partners, this reimagined favorite not only delivers a more upgraded guest experience, but makes it easier for our hotels to execute, while providing significant cost-savings to owners. With this new program, Staybridge Suites will continue to deliver a leading happy hour experience in the extended stay segment.”

The new program was not only created to provide an enhanced experience for guests but was thoughtfully designed to create operational efficiencies for hotels in an everchanging environment. The increased menu options, trusted beverage partners, and robust set of training resources ensures hotels can deliver the program more easily and consistently to guests at a lower operational cost.

To learn more about Staybridge Suites and book a stay, click here. For more information on IHG One Rewards, visit IHGOneRewards.com.