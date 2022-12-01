Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve Reaches New Heights With Ambar

Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve is excited to unveil its new hanging bar and dining destination, Ambar at Mandapa. Meaning “sky” in Sanskrit, Ambar is a venue for guests to gaze into the magical sunsets in Ubud during golden hour while savoring handcrafted cocktails and Japanese-Indonesian gastronomy.

Channeling the rainforests of Ubud, Ambar features exotic drinks and small bites, some of the area’s best views, a dining space for up to 60 people, and a small garden. Upon entering Ambar, guests are surrounded by views of lush greenery overlooking the beautiful forest of Ubud and the Mandapa village.

Ambar is a place that entices and inspires guests with a curated selection of cocktails by the mixologist, from Antarvana, which is inspired by indigenous ingredients from the surrounding forest and Japanese fine drinking that creates a modern and creative take on traditional herbs, fruit and spices. The bar will have two menus, Fruits of the Forest and The Canopy Collection. Fruits of the Forest features a selection of classic cocktails with unique twists, such as aged coconut cocktails and gin and tonics. The Canopy Collection boasts consistently evolving specialty spirits. A diverse offering of international wines and curated local-market-influenced beers can also be sampled.

“We recreated Ambar as a place with an inviting and elegant atmosphere for travelers to enjoy crafted aperitifs before dinner, or to lounge and relax whilst watching the golden sunset of Ubud with the soothing sound of live jazz music in the background. To elevate the experience at Ambar, we collaborated with Proof & Co. – an award-winning consultant, created by leaders and ambassadors for the Second Golden Age of Fine Drinking, in curating the beverage concept and story of Ambar. We are thrilled to welcome guests at Ambar to taste the celebration of the flavors of Bali, paired with fine Japanese-Indonesian cuisine.” said Masanori Hosoya, General Manager of Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.

Discover #AmbarAtMandapa in the heart of Ubud.



Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve is the third resort in the prestigious Ritz-Carlton Reserve collection. Located in Bali’s cultural and spiritual heart of Ubud where the lush jungle meets the Ayung River, Mandapa is an exclusive journey inside an indigenous Balinese village, providing a sensory journey to wellness and nature. Mandapa offers 35 suites, 25 private pool villas, four unique dining concepts, including exclusive dining beyond experiences within the Reserve, and a restorative Spa and fitness center. Designed as a sanctuary to relax one’s mind, body, and soul, Mandapa offers individually tailored spiritual, wellness, and health programs as well as activities to suit travelers of all ages, such as Mandapa Camp, along with the personalized attention of a dedicated Patih or butler.

