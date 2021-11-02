Wizz Air launches cabin crew recruitment drive

Wizz Air continues to ramp up recruitment in the UK as it looks to hire more cabin crew at its London Luton and Doncaster Sheffield bases.

Five recruitment events will be held in Luton in November and December for aspiring cabin crew.

Enthusiastic candidates who have always dreamed of a career in the sky can apply online here.

As part of Wizz Air’s cabin crew recruitment drive, the airline will be hosting a series of events, which will take place at the Holiday Inn at London Luton Airport in November and December, offering aspiring cabin crew the chance to learn more about Wizz Air.

For these sessions, candidates are expected to arrive promptly at 09:00, with an up-to-date CV, and be prepared for a full day of activities, including personal introductions, situational role play, team exercises and an individual interview.

Wizz Air welcomes applications from experienced cabin crew, as well as those with no previous experience at all.

The airline’s industry-leading training lasts between four and six weeks, depending on experience, and new recruits will benefit from being paid a salary during the entire training period.

Marion Geoffroy, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: “The past year has been an exciting one for Wizz Air’s expansion, and we are thrilled to be growing our cabin crew team in the UK as capacity and demand continue to ramp up and we look to meet our ambitious growth plans.

“We look forward to meeting aspiring cabin crew at our upcoming recruitment events, to learn more about the opportunities we have to offer in an incredibly diverse and multicultural team.

“If you’re looking to make new friends, discover new places and take on a new challenge, don’t hesitate to apply today!”

Israel

Also today, Wizz Air has restarted its route from London Luton to Tel Aviv in Israel.

As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, now is the perfect time to book a winter break.

From today, Wizz Air customers can once again take advantage of the airline’s ultra-low fares from London Luton to Tel Aviv in Israel.

Known as “the White City,” Tel Aviv offers visitors a unique blend of modern and ancient architecture as well as lively restaurants, bars and clubs and beautiful sandy beaches.