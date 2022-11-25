St. Regis Hotels & Resorts announces new range of celebratory offerings

Today, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s® portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, announced the debut of The House of Celebration, a range of celebratory offerings where timeless rituals become new traditions.

Known for hosting notable luminaries and society’s elite throughout the turn of the century, the hotel’s founding family, the Astors, have become synonymous with the lavish parties thrown at The St. Regis New York during the holidays. These historic affairs defined St. Regis as the original house of celebration, and this tradition and spirit lives on today at the brand’s hotels and resorts across the globe.

St. Regis is also excited to partner with New York-based illustrator Kate Schelter on two bespoke wrapping paper designs inspired by The House of Celebration. Debuting just in time for the holiday season, the custom wrapping paper brings brand hallmarks to life including Butler Service, champagne sabrage, and the Bloody Mary, all drawn in Kate’s signature style. Select St. Regis hotels and resorts across North America will offer complimentary gift-wrapping services via local pop-ups featuring Kate’s designs this festive season.

“Our hotels and resorts have long been an epicenter for revelry and glamorous parties,” said George Fleck, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts. “The legendary events hosted by the brand’s founding family, the Astors, were known as some of the most grand celebrations of their time. Today we pay homage to this tradition with the debut of The House of Celebration, further elevating these celebratory moments throughout the year and toasting to this festive season in true St. Regis fashion.”

Whether guests are enjoying the holidays at one of St. Regis’s resort destinations or hosting a holiday party in one of its hotels’ signature spaces, St. Regis remains the consummate host for every celebration. The House of Celebration will first debut at The St. Regis New York this November with a spirited cocktail party highlighting the brand’s signature traditions and featuring a special live jazz performance with actor and musician Jeff Goldblum. The hotel will also play host to a Gilded Age New Year’s Eve Gala to ring in 2023 with a party fit for Mrs. Astor herself. Expanding across the globe, The House of Celebration programming will continue to highlight St. Regis’s most beloved rituals, including champagne sabrage, afternoon tea, and Bloody Mary cocktails, as well as the magic of the festive season.

With offerings tailored to each hotel and resort, the spirit of The House of Celebration comes to life in destination-defining activations. The St. Regis Washington, D.C., will be transformed into a winter wonderland this season complete with a towering gingerbread house façade to greet guests along with a holiday tree designed in collaboration with the White House Historical Association. The courtyard at The St. Regis Aspen Resort will feature four Alpine yurts where guests can enjoy a fondue experience, while the hotel’s annual tree lighting ritual will take place on December 10, 2022. The St. Regis Atlanta will celebrate the season with the Astor Chalet, a Swiss-inspired chalet designed by Summerour Architects, and curated by Lucy’s Market with a range of shoppable holiday gifts. In Texas, The St. Regis Houston invites guests of all ages to experience its Teddy Bear Tea, featuring a ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas marionette show and toy drive benefiting the Houston Area Women’s Center.

Celebrate the holidays in paradise at The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, where guests can reserve their own cabana to enjoy the poolside soiree with a live DJ this December, and at The St. Regis Bal Habour Resort, guests are invited on board an Azimut Yacht with the debut of a curated yachting experience for up to 12 people featuring St. Regis’s Signature Butler Service, a 20-course dining experience, onboard private DJ, and more.

Throughout 2023, The House of Celebration will continue to define special occasions across all cultures and seasons at St. Regis hotels and resorts globally with bespoke programming to highlight key holidays, personal milestones, and professional achievements. At St. Regis, The House of Celebration is always open.

For more details on House of Celebration activations visit the St. Regis Hotels & Resorts or contact your local St. Regis directly.