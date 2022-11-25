Deutsche Hospitality announces Zleep Hotel Horsens, Denmark

In 2024, Zleep Hotels will open its 16th hotel in Denmark. When the parking and recharging center, Recharge City in Horsens, northern Denmark, opens, Zleep Hotels – the economy brand of Deutsche Hospitality – will be a part of the new center that measures 270,000 square meter along with parking spaces, restaurants, and a filling station amongst others.

Zleep Hotel Horsens gets 164 guest rooms divided between five floors, a lounge and breakfast area as well as a bar and reception. Recharge City is situated in the center of the country at exit 57 Horsens South on the E45 highway.

”I’m happy and proud that Recharge City has chosen to invest in Zleep Hotels for their upcoming parking center. It is without a doubt, that we are a great match, as Zleep Hotels offers great stays, efficient systems and an early breakfast, which is suitable for the truck driver or the regular motorist wishing to get back on the roads as early as possible”, says Peter Haaber, CEO of Zleep Hotels, as he continues: “Furthermore, when there is a concert or conference in the area there is often a lack of room capacity, which is yet another good reason for having a Zleep hotel near Horsens.”

Project Director at Recharge City Charlotte Ørnsvig is also excited about the new collaboration, as Zleep Hotels already embraces the project’s desired target groups and will be able to increase interest among possible restaurateurs: “We are proud that a well-known hotel brand like Zleep Hotels is our first official partner in the portfolio. It’s great that they see a strong potential in being a part of Recharge City, where we generally want to raise the quality of resting and taking a break. Zleep Hotels’ product embraces all our desired target groups – both drivers who must keep a 45-hour rest period outside trucks, business travelers, tourists or overnight guests who are in the area. With a hotel agreement with Zleep Hotels, we expect increased interest from restaurants who can complement the hotel’s accommodation offer with lunch and evening service and who also want to be part of the parking and charging center of the future.”

Recharge City is one of the first and biggest parking and recharging centers with the EU platinum certification. The area has room for 450 trucks, road trains, and special train of carriages and will also contain a service station, filling station, charging stations, repair and washing area for heavy traffic, good bathroom and shower facilities and outdoor areas, restaurants, and of course the upcoming Zleep Hotel Horsens.