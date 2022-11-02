Spirit Airlines expands pipeline of qualified pilots through partnership with CAE

Spirit Airlines and CAE today recently announced the launch of the Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway program that aims to expand the carrier’s pipeline of highly skilled, professional pilots. The program, located at CAE’s flight academy in Phoenix, Arizona, will put graduates on the fast track to a successful career as a Spirit Pilot.

Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway is designed to mentor future Spirit First Officers as they progress through their path to the flight deck. Candidates may apply for the program upon successful completion of their flight training at CAE Phoenix Aviation Academy and achieving approximately 500 hours of total flight time. If successful in Spirit’s interview process, they will receive a Conditional Offer of Employment (COE), a Spirit Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) and will be mentored as they work toward completing the minimum hours required for an ATP certificate.

“CAE is a great partner for us because of their commitment to safety and operational excellence, and also their dedication to finding solutions for student training needs,” said Ryan Rodosta, Senior Director of Flight Operations and System Chief Pilot for Spirit Airlines. “At Spirit, we recognize Pilots are at the core of an airline. We have one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets in the industry, and we fly to world-class destinations. We’re growing fast and creating tremendous career-progression opportunities.”

“This new program will ensure Spirit Airlines has a pipeline of qualified pilots as they expand their fleet and route network,” said Nick Leontidis, CAE’s Group President, Civil Aviation. “CAE and Spirit Airlines share an unwavering commitment to safety, and the Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway will give cadets an immersive training experience that will equip them with the skills and confidence to begin a successful career flying with Spirit Airlines.”

Spirit is expanding rapidly with new stations starting operations across the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. Spirit also plans to accept 24 brand new planes in 2022, bringing its fleet total to 197 aircraft, and 33 more new planes are planned for delivery in 2023. The airline’s growth provides First Officers with opportunities to quickly upgrade to Captain and fly some of the newest aircraft in the industry. Spirit’s Pilots also receive great training and enjoy some of the best quality of life for themselves and their families.