Speakers unveiled for second Hospitality Tomorrow event

Following the successful launch of Hospitality Tomorrow, Bench Events has announced the first 30+ speakers for the second edition of the online event.

The second installment is set to take place on May 12th.

Powered by Bench Digital, Hospitality Tomorrow was launched to support the hard-hit international hospitality community during Covid-19, by offering a virtual conference platform that provides knowledge, facilitates information sharing and connects the industry.

Jonathan Worsley, chairman of Bench Events, said: “Our goal for the last 25 years has been to bring the hospitality industry together around the world to network and to showcase best practice and thought leadership.

“Hospitality Tomorrow continues this journey and, as daunting as the challenge may seem, it is crucial that we rebuild confidence in the global community.

“Now is the time to continue the conversation and to make those critical connections to build relationships, unity and actionable ways to support one another for a stronger response – as one industry, one community for one tomorrow.”

The interactive programme will follow the sun around the globe and is split into a focus on five key markets spanning the planet, starting at 06:00 GMT with a session on China and ending at 16:00 GMT with a focus on North America.

Anita Mendiratta, special advisor to the secretary general of UNWTO, will be co-hosting the event with Jonathan Worsley.

Ahead of the event she commented: “Covid-19 has connected the world through crisis.

“As discovered with Hospitality Tomorrow’s first edition, leaders are determined to stand together - across the globe and value chain - to ensure rigorous examination of the challenges ahead so we are all ready to mobilise smart, sustainable solutions once our doors, borders and skies re-open.”

Back by popular demand, HARDTalk presenter Stephan Sackur will be moderating several sessions of the programme that will, among others, cover key topics including the influence of technology on the world during and post Covid-19, trends and reinventions that are set to transform the industry, the future in art and culture, as well as sustainability, hospitality investment and asset management in the new normal.

The programme will once again have a stellar line-up of global thought leaders, the full list of speakers please can be found here.

Confirmed speakers include:

Puneet Chhatwal - chief executive, Indian Hotels Company

Jerry Inzerillo - chief executive, Diriyah Gate Development Authority

Lindsey Ueberroth - chief executive, Preferred Hotels & Resorts

K.B. Kachru - chairman emeritus, Radisson Hotel Group

Neeraj Govil - senior vice president for south Asia, Marriott International

Kate Nicholls - chief executive, UKHospitality

Marcus-Milan Arandelovic - hotel division chief operating officer, Aroundtown

Wesley Paul - founder, Gemin-i Analytics

Anders Nissen - chief executive, Pandox

Priya Paul - chairperson, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels

Demian Hodari - associate professor of strategic management, Ecole Hôtelière Lausanne

Isabel Hill - director, national travel and tourism office at the United States department of commerce

The immersive conference experience will feature nine hours of interactive content and essential industry insights by global speakers on the main ‘live’ stage and in break-out sessions and roundtables, as well as live face-to-face networking and a virtual Expo hosted by the event sponsors.

Through a voluntary registration contribution for the first edition of Hospitality Tomorrow, Bench Events was able to fund 16 hospitality workers’ livelihoods through Springboard and will continue to allocate funds from the ticket sales of this event to help hospitality professionals impacted by the struggling sector.

“The charitable committee at Bench Events is very pleased to support Springboard to help their efforts of continuing to provide crucial support services to people from disadvantaged backgrounds during this difficult time.

“This fund was built through the voluntary registration fee for Hospitality Tomorrow, in which 50 per cent was pledged to help those in need from our industry impacted from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Springboard helps people of all ages, backgrounds and walks of life with barriers into employment to fall in love with hospitality, leisure and tourism, as well as to gain the skills, knowledge and experience needed to forge a career in these industries,” concluded Worsley.