Speaker line-up unveiled ahead of the Phocuswright Conference 2023

This year, the experienced analyst team at Phocuswright is enlisting the most perceptive speakers who embody resilience and innovation, keeping in mind the 2023 theme “You, Me & the Machine”.

With a backdrop of $1.4 trillion in global travel gross bookings in 2023, just four per cent below 2019 levels, the speakers will focus on the strategies that this exceptional period in the travel industry demands.

Notable speakers include: Matt Goldberg, CEO, Tripadvisor; Amir Segall, Commercial Director, Airbnb; Oral Muir, VP Partnership Development & Global Distribution, Hilton; Julie Whalen, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Expedia Group; Paul English, Founder, Boston Venture Studio; Steve Hafner, CEO, KAYAK; Paul Abbott, CEO, American Express Global Business Travel; Loren Kosloske, Head of Growth & New Products - Airports & Travel, Uber; Fred Lalonde, Co-Founder & CEO, Hopper; Susie Vowinkel, Managing Director, Travel, Google; Keith Wallis, Senior Director Distribution & Payments, Air Canada; Sanjay Bhatia, Director, Travel, Meta; Kelly Covato, U.S. Head of Travel, Snap; John Mangelaars, CEO, Skyscanner and Johannes Thomas, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, trivago.

“Once again, travel sits on the cusp of massive change”, said Charuta Fadnis, Phocuswright’s SVP of research and product strategy.

“We’ve designed a program that brings some of the industry’s brightest minds together to talk about what recent powerful advances in technology could mean for the future of the industry and how travel businesses must adapt to remain relevant.

“Beyond transformational technology, program highlights include topics like distribution dynamics, super apps and the evolution of social. Attendees will also hear what some of the most promising start-ups in travel are all about.”

The event this year takes place in Fort Lauderdale, from November 13-16.

“This year’s theme embodies how the rapid pace of tech can spark a rethink of our products, services and processes”, said Pete Comeau, Phocuswright managing director.

“A speaker mix of entrenched players from travel titans and innovative startups establishing an edge makes for must-see sessions.

“But as we’ve seen in previous radical shifts, the industry’s brightest will work together toward outcomes that lead to a better future for travel.

This type of collaboration is the essence of the Phocuswright Conference and we can’t wait to see what unfolds this year.”

More Information

Find out more about the event on the official website.

Chris O’Toole