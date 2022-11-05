SPA L’OCCITANE LAUNCHES SEASPA ABOARD ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES’ DELUXE NEW CRUISE SHIP, WORLD TRAVELLER

Spa L’OCCITANE is delighted to announce the opening of its new spa aboard World Traveller, the elegant, newly introduced cruise ship operated by Atlas Ocean Voyages.

This all-inclusive and cosy luxury yacht-style cruise ship accommodates 200 guests. It offers an impeccable, highly personalised service to travellers seeking to experience unique and exciting remote worldwide destinations in a relaxed and refined environment.

SeaSpa by L’OCCITANE will offer guests a fully integrated and holistic well-being journey with a wide range of unique pioneering treatments using L’OCCITANE en Provence’s signature beauty products. All of the exclusive products, which celebrate the Provençal art de vivre, are created at the brand’s own laboratories and are rich in natural and organic ingredients with certified origin and proven effectiveness.

Offering a diverse array of holistic treatments and a bespoke spa menu, the spectacular onboard spa occupying 88m2 (947 sq ft) space, promises to be a haven of relaxation and peace. The comfortable and welcoming wellness zone, liveried in nautical blue with plush, ocean view loungers and Serenity Lounge, includes two treatment rooms. There is also an infrared sauna, exterior pool and two hot tubs as well as fitness studio, running track, and deck solarium.

Guests of World Traveller will begin their spa journey with a soothing Welcome Ritual, followed by a chosen treatment that is designed to engage all the senses, with relaxing music and herbal teas inspired by Provençal traditions. All treatments are hand-performed and traditional massage techniques are used, offering a serene and authentic experience to soothe both body and mind and promote a feeling of total well-being.

One of the effective and soothing treatments to be featured at SeaSpa is Immortelle Divine Secret using products from the award-winning Immortelle skincare range by L’OCCITANE en Provence. The golden Immortelle flowers, grown organically in Corsica, are rich in active molecules with unique anti-ageing properties. The brand uses only 100 percent traceable organic Immortelle essential oil for the treatment.

This exceptional 90-minute anti-aging facial is ideal for targeting deep wrinkles and lines, smoothing and firming skin texture and tackling age spots and uneven skin tone. It combats skin-slackening of the face and neck, as well as the décolleté area, and uses lifting and contouring massage techniques combined with essential oils including organic Myrtle. The result of this unique skin-enhancing treatment is a radiant and youthful appearance.

L’OCCITANE en Provence Aromachology toiletries will also be available in all of the bathrooms of the guest suites located on the ship’s three decks.

World Traveller features the most advanced waste management system in the cruise industry, greatly reducing impact on the environment. Furthermore, a hybrid hydro-jet propulsion system allows the ship to cruise virtually silently up to five knots minimising underwater noise that can stress marine life. A GPS-based Dynamic Position System allows the ship to avoid the need to drop anchor, preventing damage to the ocean floor.

James Rodriguez, president and CEO of Atlas Ocean Voyages said: ‘We are proud to bring L’OCCITANE en Provence signature treatments to our World Traveller guests. At Atlas, we are keenly aware of the world’s fragile ecosystem. Our two companies share a strong commitment to sustainability.’

Catherine Tran, Director of Spa Business Development at Spa L’OCCITANE said: ‘We are thrilled and honoured to collaborate with the team at Atlas Ocean Voyages. As sustainability is key to our brand, we are delighted that World Traveller is making every effort to reduce its impact on the marine environment.’

L’OCCITANE en Provence has been an eco-pioneer since its inception in 1976 when it operated an in-store glass bottle return policy. Since then, it has committed to protecting biodiversity, and adopted sustainable manufacturing methods and eco-friendly packaging with its motto of Reduce, Recycle, React.

Further details and booking information can be found online at Atlas Ocean Voyages.