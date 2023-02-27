Southwest Airlines now offers Espresso + Cream Iced Coffee Inflight

The coffee options inflight at Southwest Airlines just got even cooler with Community Coffee’s Espresso + Cream iced coffee available onboard for Customers to purchase for $4.

Community Coffee has been the official inflight coffee of Southwest Airlines since 2016, and we are excited to welcome this new drink onboard—especially after learning from Mintel that 42% of Gen Z consumes cold coffee. Espresso + Cream will be served on 4,000 flights per day, spanning over 100 destinations in 42 states as well as Puerto Rico, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Community Coffee supported the launch by stopping at Southwest Airlines’ hub locations across the nation to introduce Espresso + Cream to Flight Crews.

About Espresso + Cream iced coffee

This product is the only coffee forward (others lead with cream and sugar) and resealable espresso in the market—making it the perfect in-air flight beverage for travelers to take on the go. Espresso + Cream is a great low-calorie option with all natural ingredients and each bottle contains 120mg of natural caffeine and only 150 calories. It is served in 8oz bottles over ice.

About Community Coffee

Community Coffee Company is the largest family-owned retail coffee brand in America. The company is an importer, roaster and distributor of premium coffee products available online and in retail stores and businesses nationwide. Community Coffee offers whole-bean, ground, single-serve, freshly brewed, and ready-to-drink options. With each pound of brewed coffee served inflight, together Community Coffee and Southwest Airlines, with the help of ECOM Foundation, give origin producers in rural areas of Latin America access to secondary education and advanced agriculture training to ensure the livelihood of their local communities and the coffee industry.