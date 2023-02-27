The Ritz-Carlton, Amman Appoints New Sales and Marketing Director

The Ritz-Carlton, Amman is excited to announce that it has appointed industry veteran Hasan Barakat as the hotel’s new Director of Sales and Marketing.

With more than two decades of experience in luxury hospitality, Barakat—who holds dual British and Jordanian nationality—has led sales and marketing teams at premier properties across the Middle East and beyond. This includes overseeing the sales and marketing for multi-property hospitality groups, such as Qatar-based Katara Hospitality, the Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts’ regional operations based out of Saudi Arabia, and Hyatt Hotels and Resorts—where, operating out of London, he led the sales efforts for the group’s properties throughout Europe, with a particular focus on the positioning of the brand and properties across Middle Eastern markets. Hasan has also presided over the sales and marketing operations of numerous other luxury properties in the Middle East region, including The Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel, Residence and Spa in Bahrain; and, most recently, the Fairmont Amman.

Commenting on the appointment, the General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, Tareq Derbas, said, “On behalf of the Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, I am thrilled to welcome a proven industry veteran like Hasan Barakat onboard.

With his exceptional track record in the field of sales and marketing, his rich understanding of the world of luxury hospitality, and his tireless pursuit of excellence, we are confident that not only will Mr. Barakat make a wonderful addition to our team—he will effortlessly embody the spirit and values of the Ritz-Carlton brand.”

With the addition of its newest executive team member, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman is eager to welcome even more Ladies and Gentlemen from across the globe to experience the one-of-a-kind property, which features bespoke touches of warmth, elegance, and hospitality at every turn.