Smart Rent a Car becomes latest Sixt international partner

Sixt has appointed Smart Rent a Car as its franchise partner for Azerbaijan.

The international provider of mobility services, based in Germany, is one of the largest providers in the world with a fleet of 200,000 vehicles in around 110 countries.

The partnership leverages Sixt’s extensive expertise in mobility for more than 100 years and Smart Rent a Car’s experience in the local car rental market.

Jamil Babayev, chief executive of Smart Rent a Car: “We are very excited to become the exclusive Sixt representative in Azerbaijan.

“This is a milestone for our company and confirms our vision of a customer centric mobility company.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are looking forward to providing the best mobility services to our local customers and international travellers.”

Sixt Azerbaijan will be welcoming its customers at its downtown location in Baku.

A permanent in-terminal airport presence is planned with the revival of international travel.

Ruediger Proske, senior vice president international franchise of Sixt, added: “We welcome Smart Rent a Car as our newest franchisee.

“Azerbaijan is a very interesting and growing market with a large potential for premium mobility solutions.

“Through our cooperation with Smart Rent a Car our customers will benefit from comprehensive and convenient high-quality mobility services in Azerbaijan and in the Baku region in particular.”