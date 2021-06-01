Radisson Collection Hotel, Bodrum opens in Turkey

Radisson Hotel has welcomed the opening of Radisson Collection Hotel, Bodrum.

The property is located in Aspat Bay to the south of the Bodrum peninsula.

With a seafront location and panoramic views of the Aegean Sea, this luxury hotel offers the ultimate setting for a peaceful, relaxing and entertaining vacation.

Radisson Collection Hotel, Bodrum is located in one of the most tranquil bays, stretching across 400 meters of pristine coastline with its own private beach.

Opposite Kos island, the hotel offers stunning views of the Aegean Sea, promising a hidden paradise which can be enjoyed with the microclimatic characteristics of Aspat Bay.

ADVERTISEMENT

The hotel features 80 luxurious rooms and suites with sea view balconies or terraces overlooking the spectacular seaside coastline as well as the adjacent Anthaven Marina and Town Hall.

Bodrum is peppered with historical sites, including the renovated Bodrum Castle, Museum of Underwater Archaeology, and Mausoleum at Halicarnassus, one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.

The glitzy Bodrum marina is balanced by quaint cobbled backstreets.

The multitude of restaurants, bars, shops, and cultural events make this location a year-round destination.

Yılmaz Yıldırımlar, area senior vice president, Central and Eastern Europe, Russia and Turkey, commented: “We are delighted to announce the opening of our first Radisson Collection Hotel in Bodrum, the so-called pearl of the Aegean coast.

“Our guests will discover a serene oasis on the turquoise shores of the Aegean Sea.

“With this opening, we are not only expanding our footprint in Turkey, but also strengthening our position further as a leading international hotel group in the region, with 31 hotels open and currently under development.”