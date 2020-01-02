SkyWest confirms 20 E175 order with Embraer

Embraer and SkyWest have finalised a firm order for 20 E175 jets in a 76-seat configuration.

The deal has a value of US$972 million, based on 2019 list prices, with deliveries expected to begin in the second half of 2020.

“Embraer and SkyWest enjoy a partnership marked by a longstanding history of service to the mainline carriers, and we relish the opportunity to break new ground,” said Charlie Hillis, vice president, sales and marketing, North America, Embraer Commercial Aviation.

“Today, we are excited to announce that these 20 new aircraft will be the first E-Jets operated by SkyWest within the American Airlines network.”

Embraer’s relationship with SkyWest dates back to 1986, when the latter began operating the EMB 120 Brasilia turboprop.

ADVERTISEMENT

With this additional order for the E175, SkyWest has purchased more than 180 aircraft of this model since 2013 alone.

“We’re pleased to continue advancing our position in the industry with this latest order of new Embraer aircraft,” said Chip Childs, president and chief executive officer of SkyWest.

“We appreciate the long-standing partnership with Embraer and look forward to operating this outstanding aircraft for all four of our mainline partners.”

Embraer is the world’s leading manufacturer of commercial jets with up to 150 seats.