SkyTeam’s Santiago Lounge Now Welcomes Priority Pass Members for Enhanced Travel Experience

SkyTeam’s branded Lounge at Santiago International Airport is now open to Priority Pass members traveling on flights operated or marketed by SkyTeam member airlines, including codeshare services with airline partners such as LATAM, regardless of cabin class or Frequent Flyer status.

Designed with sustainability in mind and highlighting the country’s rich culture, cuisine and winemaking heritage, SkyTeam’s Santiago Lounge offers spectacular views across the tarmac to the Andes. Set over 757 square meters, the Lounge features 154 seats plus showers, free Wi-Fi and charging points throughout.

We are delighted to open our Santiago Lounge to Priority Pass members flying on SkyTeam member airlines, offering a thoughtfully designed, high quality lounge that blends SkyTeam service with the spirit of Chile to enhance their travel experience.” Mauro Oretti, Head of SkyTeam Operations

“The SkyTeam Lounge in Santiago is one of my personal favorites, so it is great news that even more customers can now enjoy the warm service and high-class food and amenities when flying from the airport.” Jeffrey Stern, CEO Global Lounge Network

Treats on offer in SkyTeam’s Santiago de Chile Lounge include:

Sips to savor

Chile is one of the world’s leading wine producers and SkyTeam is proud to offer a wide selection of local wines to enjoy in its Santiago Lounge. From the intense, ruby red Casa Silva Carmenere with aromas of black cherries and plums, to a chilled Reserva Emiliana Chardonnay with refreshing notes of citrus, customers can also toast their travels with a glass of Gemma or Azur fizz.

A wide selection of soft drinks, juices, tea and coffee are also available.

Memorable menus

SkyTeam’s Lounge is the only one in Santiago International Airport to boast its very own empanada station, serving up fresh and authentic bites generously filled with spiced meat or cheese. Or why not sample some sopaipillas with pebre, a fried street food snack served with a tasty Chilean salsa.

A self-service buffet balances local flavors with international tastes. Current highlights include Carne a la Cerveza con Puré Rústico – a delicious slow-braised beef cooked in beer, or a meat-free Pastel de Choclo Vegetariano.

Time to celebrate

SkyTeam’s Santiago Lounge opened in March 2022 as international travel restarted from the country but before COVID restrictions were fully lifted. To showcase the many highlights the Lounge has to offer, SkyTeam and Global Lounge Network welcomed customers, airline and airport stakeholders to a delayed ‘official opening event’ to celebrate the Lounge’s success to-date.

Where to find

SkyTeam’s Santiago Lounge – the global airline alliance’s first in Latin America – is situated on the first floor of the airport’s Terminal 2, Pier E, is open from three hours prior to the first flight until the last SkyTeam flight of the day departs. Santiago International Airport is served by five member airlines, including Aerolineas Argentinas, Air France, Delta Air Lines, and KLM.