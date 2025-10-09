Undiscovered Destinations Ventures Into the Unknown With Extraordinary 2025-27 Group Tours

Award-winning tour operator Undiscovered Destinations is unveiling its carefully crafted collection of small group and tailor-made journeys for 2025–2027, reinforcing its position as one of the UK’s leading specialists in authentic, truly off-the-beaten-track travel.

Founded in 2004, Undiscovered Destinations (ABTA, ATOL and AITO protected) has built a reputation as a trusted expert for adventurous travellers seeking meaningful, culturally immersive experiences to lesser-known destinations that they can enjoy with likeminded companions.

Regions of the world covered include Africa, Asia & Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and the Caribbean, Pacific and Indian Ocean islands.

Undiscovered Destinations offers guaranteed departures with no minimum group size on most of its tours, and groups are capped at just 12 people. Furthermore, most trips come with no compulsory single supplement, a major draw for solo travellers. The company also boasts an impressive 97% client satisfaction rate.

“Our clients are curious travellers looking far beyond the average travel tick list,” says Jim Louth, Director, Undiscovered Destinations. “They want sustainable, intriguing experiences that are out of the ordinary – whether that’s cruising the Congo river, celebrating little known Bhutanese festivals, or exploring remote, unheard-of islands scattered across the Indian Ocean. They also like to plan ahead – and that is why we now have guaranteed departures as far ahead as 2027.”

Highlights from the 2025–27 collection include:

Algeria from Casbah to Constantine – 15 days from £1,895 pp

Discover Algeria’s layers of history, from Roman ruins and Islamic heritage to Ottoman and French influences, woven into its diverse Arab, Berber, and French culture. This is a captivating glimpse into a vast nation where ancient treasures meet a country still shaping its modern identity. Includes transfers & transport, accommodation, most meals, expert guide/tour leader, entry fees and visas. Flights extra. Departs 17 Nov & 15 Dec 2025, 2 Feb, 30 Mar, 27 Apr, 18 May, 21 Sep, 26 Oct & 23 Nov 2026.

Heart of the Silk Road – 15 days from £3,475 pp

Uncover the essence of Central Asia on a journey through Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan. Explore the Silk Road cities of Tashkent, Dushanbe, and Ashgabat, alongside the legendary khanates of Bukhara and Khiva. With visits to archaeological sites such as Merv and Konye-Urgenche, this fascinating trip packs an incredible amount into a relatively short time. Includes transfers & transport, accommodation, most meals, expert guide/tour leader and entry fees. Flights extra. Departs 12 Apr & 6 Sep 2026, 11 Apr & 5 Sep 2027.

Bhutan Festival Tour – 13 days from £3,595 pp

Experience Bhutan’s medieval monasteries, fascinating living traditions and complex religious heritage during its iconic festivals. With spectacular, remote Himalayan scenery as the backdrop, highlights include the Black-necked Crane Festival in Gangtey (November departures) and an incredible trek to the sacred, cliff-side Tiger’s Nest Monastery. Includes transfers & transport, accommodation, most meals, expert guide/tour leader, entrance fees and tourist visa. Flights extra. Departs 1 Oct & 3 Nov 2025, 25 Feb, 24 Apr, 20 Sep & 3 Nov 2026, 24 Feb,23 Apr, 19 Sep & 2 Nov 2027.

Congo River Expedition – 16 days from £8,245 pp

Journey along the mighty Congo River on a wooden river cruiser, exploring remote villages, rainforests and historic sites in one of the world’s least-travelled regions. With expert crew, local guides and nights spent ashore for authentic cultural encounters, this is adventure travel at its purest. Includes transfers & transport, accommodation, most meals, expert guide/tour leader and entry fees. Flights extra. Departs 31 Jul & 28 Aug 2026, 30 Jul & 27 Aug 2027.

Indian Ocean Explorer – 18 days from £9,950 pp

Explore the Indian Ocean’s hidden gems, from Zanzibar’s spice-scented Stone Town and Comoros’ volcanic landscapes to Mayotte’s mangroves, Reunion’s waterfalls, and Rodrigues’ remote Creole charm. The journey continues with Mauritius’ beaches and colonial heritage before ending in the Seychelles, where lush gardens, rum, and reef-fringed waters await. Includes transfers & transport, accommodation, most meals, expert local guides, tour leader and entrance fees. Flights extra. Departs 15 June 2026 & 14 June 2027.

Expert guides that are locally born

A hallmark of Undiscovered Destinations tours is the quality of its guides, carefully selected for their deep knowledge and genuine passion for the regions they represent. Unlike many operators, guides are not usually from the UK. Instead, Undiscovered Destinations works exclusively with trusted local partners and most of its guides are locally born and bring an authentic perspective. On multi-country itineraries, travellers meet a different guide in each destination.

For further information on the full range of tours, visit www.undiscovered-destinations.com.