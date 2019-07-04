Six Senses to launch new property in Loire Valley, France

Six Senses is expanding further into Europe with the 2022 opening of Six Senses Loire Valley, France, in the village of Saint-Laurent-Nouan.

The resort will be located in the UNESCO World Heritage region renowned for historic chateaux, medieval towns, fine wines, great food and unspoiled landscapes.

Developed to embrace the environmental and community values that are core to Six Senses, the resort sits within the Les Bordes Estate, a 1,400-acre site in the Sologne forest, home to Les Bordes Golf Club.

The development will incorporate equestrian and tennis centres, an organic farm, an art gallery, a petting farm, a natural swimming lake with beach, water sports, biking and walking trails.

Hotel guests will have access to the new 18-hole Gil Hanse-designed par three golf course and a new state-of-the-art golf practice facility.

Guests arriving at Six Senses Loire Valley will be welcomed at a beautifully preserved château surrounded by manicured lawns with sculptures and water features designed to enhance personal reconnection.

There will be 88 guest suites and villas clustered in the woodland landscape and built alongside streams and waterways.

There will also be 70 residential villas for private ownership, with the opportunity to include them within the resort’s inventory. Villa owners will enjoy access to all the amenities and facilities the resort offers.

The château is also home to an elegant restaurant and bar, event spaces and function lawns.

The Six Senses Spa will be an integral part of the resort with an extensive menu of signature specialties.

There will be a medicinal garden where plants and herbs will be grown for use in locally-inspired treatments and Alchemy Bar workshops.

Adjoining this will be the main organic kitchen garden and Earth Lab, the centre for guests to learn about the resort’s conservation initiatives.

The resort will offer numerous dining options.

The central château will feature an all-day restaurant and lounge bar that reflect the traditions of the region in taste and style. There will also be a specialty restaurant offering cuisine that reflects the Eat With Six Senses principles.

Bernhard Bohnenberger, president of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas commented: “We feel really fortunate to be collaborating with RoundShield Partners on a very unique project which will give a new dynamic to this world-famous destination and complement our existing and upcoming resorts in Europe.

“Six Senses Loire Valley is being designed with our sustainability values at its heart and will appeal to experience seekers, nature lovers and outdoor enthusiasts looking to get up close with this region’s exceptional beauty, culture and history.”