New senior leadership for Accor in North America

Ben Cary will bring his hospitality expertise to Accor in North America

Accor has confirmed the appointment of Ben Cary as vice president of development, eastern United States.

At the same time, Nicolas Martinez will take up the role of vice president of development, Mexico, Central America and Caribbean.

In their roles, both senior executives will support the acceleration of an existing strategic growth strategy in the region.

Cary and Martinez will manage all aspects of development and work with various stakeholders, primarily developers, investors and owners, with a focus on identifying new business opportunities, leading the execution of agreements and subsequent transition to the operations teams, in their respective regions.

“With several years of experience in the hospitality industry, Ben and Nicolas bring a wealth of knowledge and key market expertise that will strengthen our team and drive continued expansion of our hotel portfolio during an important year of growth,” said Mark Purcell, senior vice president, development, Accor North and Central America.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This year has presented interesting opportunities that extend beyond the notable developments and conversions we have seen in the past few years, setting the stage for sustained growth throughout 2021 and beyond.

“I am thrilled to welcome these two leaders to our development team to support our solid and consistent pace of development and fortify the group’s strategic expansion in North and Central America, particularly in the luxury and lifestyle segments, which are well poised for growth.”