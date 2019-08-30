Six Senses Kitzbühel Alps set to open in 2021

Six Senses is set to unveil its first resort in the Austrian Alps in 2021.

Embedded in the largest protected habitat in Europe – the Hohe Tauern National Park – Six Senses Kitzbühel fuses high octane Alpine lifestyle with the sensual tranquillity of a true Six Senses resort.

Featuring interiors by acclaimed designer Martin Brudnizki, the project perfectly embodies Six Senses’ core ethos with sustainability at its heart.

Comprised of 77 rooms and suites, as well as 15 chalets and 45 apartments available to purchase, this village-like resort is the first of its kind in the Austrian Alps.

Blending into the natural surroundings, Brudnizki has brought the outdoors in to create a sense of nature in the living space.

The residences will embody a home from home feel through the use of local and organic materials; exposed timber panels and local stone are softened with the use of leather and wool.

Deep hues of forest green, warm ochre and sky-blue pay homage to the location in which it resides.

Walther Staininger, owner and developer of the resort, commented: “With Six Senses Kitzbühel Alps we are aiming to create a new Alpine way of life – an environmentally conscious joie de vivre.

“Away from absorption in our digital aliases and hectic lives, simply back to pure. In harmony and in connection with all the beauty that surrounds us.”

Brudnizki added: “We feel like the early day explorers, discovering new terrains and unchartered territories.

“It’s great to work with progressive developers who allow us to execute our vision and go to places never gone before.

“We challenge ourselves every single day on this project to stay true to our style, develop it further, and to deliver on the Six Senses out of the ordinary brand promise.”