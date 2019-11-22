A-ROSA Kitzbühel undergoes extensive renovation ahead of 2019 World Ski Awards

Following 15 successful years, the five-star A-ROSA Kitzbühel has undergone an extensive renovation and expansion.

Encompassing an investment of several million euros, guests to the hotel will now be welcomed to new public areas, new rooms and enhanced suites.

Designers have sought a modern, yet timeless look, regional, but not too traditional.

Key among the new features is the revamped A-ROSA Kitzbühel Spa.

With 3,500 square metres of space to enjoy, the facility is the centrepiece of the hotel.

The new layout is characterised by both artistic creativity and technological modernity.

Lavishly realised, the spa concept utilises contemporary design to provide guests with a multi-sensory wellness experience.

Whether in the indoor/outdoor pool, the panoramic sauna, herbal steam room or relaxing in the pine lounge, guests feel the power of nature.

Close by, a modern, bright fitness room with the latest in high-tech equipment complements the A-ROSA Kitzbühel Spa.

Or, in quieter periods, visitors can enjoy the OM&CO yoga studio, be pampered by beauty treatments using high-quality cosmetics, or enjoy a massage.

The in-house styling salon completes the line-up.



Restaurant Streif

Also enhanced is Restaurant Streif.

An asset to the hotel, the location has now been extended with a new wine tasting area.

Regional motifs and high-quality materials have been employed to give the fine dining facility a touch of local colour.

Numerous cooking stations present the best in freshly prepared international cuisine, as well as the latest Austrian flavours.

Interested guests can also get an insight into the world of medicinal plants from the surrounding regions at the Herbal Anderl.



Winter in Kitzbühel

Of course, the highlight of any visit to Kitzbühel is the world-class skiing.

With over 170 kilometres of snow-sure slopes, the town will offer enthusiasts a chance to indulge their passion until Easter.

In the new A-ROSA ski depot, guests will find heated lockers for equipment, while the in-house shuttle takes visitors direct to the Hahnenkamm and back.

There is no better place for your Alpine ski holiday.

World Ski Awards

This winter, A-ROSA Kitzbühel will also play host to the seventh annual World Ski Awards.

The event is the only global initiative to recognise, reward and celebrate excellence in ski tourism, and its annual three-day event is the only time that the international leaders of the industry come together to exchange local knowledge, innovations and principles of best practice on a global stage.

Voting for the event, which will take place from November 22nd-24th, is now open, with more information on the official website.