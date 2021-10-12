Thailand to reopen wider tourism sector from November

Thailand plans to end Covid-19 quarantine requirements for fully-vaccinated travellers from at least ten “low-risk” nations as the tourism sector begins to rebuild.

Changes will come into effect from November 1st, officials say.

Thailand prime minister, Prayuth Chan-ocha admitted that “this decision comes with some risk.”

The nations seen as low risk include the UK, China, Germany and the US.

The country has been recording more than 10,000 positive infections daily since July, having initially seen very cases in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has fully vaccinated around 33 per cent of its almost 70 million people.

Prayuth said Thailand would also allow entertainment venues to reopen on December 1st and permit alcohol sales.

He added that the authorities were planning to open Thailand for more countries on that date.

But he warned that the government would act decisively if there were to be a spike in infections or an emergence of a highly contagious variant of Covid-19.

Singapore announced a similar move earlier.

Just over 70,000 visitors came into the country in the first eight months of this year, compared with 40 million in the whole of 2019.