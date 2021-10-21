Singapore Airlines to relaunch Manchester-Houston connections

Three months after the airline relaunched its direct flights from Manchester to Singapore, Singapore Airlines (SIA) has confirmed the return of its non-stop Manchester-Houston service.

Departures will begin on December 1st.

The flight will operate three times weekly to and from Houston with an A350-900 aircraft and it is hoped that in time, it can gradually increase to its former schedule.

With a choice of 42 business, 24 premium economy and 187 economy class seats, passengers will enjoy comfortable journeys and attentive cabin crew service on state-of-the-art fuel-efficient aircraft.

Singapore Airlines’ history with Manchester Airport has been one of the longest on record.

The airline had been the airport’s longest serving long-haul carrier, having operated continuously since 1986, until the Covid-19 pandemic forced 98 per cent of its flights globally to be grounded in March last year.

Singapore Airlines launched its transatlantic services to Houston in 2016, during the 30th anniversary of Manchester operations.

The flight became the first transatlantic route Singapore Airlines ever operated from the UK.

In 2017, the Airline introduced the first commercial A350 flight from Manchester Airport, as the aircraft also debuted on the Singapore-Manchester-Houston route.

Mohamed Rafi Mar, general manager, UK & Ireland, Singapore Airlines, commented: “We are delighted to resume our Houston flights and offer more travel options to our passengers from the Manchester region, after relaunching our flights to Singapore in the summer.

“Singapore Airlines looks forward to welcoming our customers on board our flights, where they will continue to enjoy our thoughtfully designed cabins and award-winning service.”