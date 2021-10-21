Ferri takes up new leadership role with Delta

Delta Air Lines has appointed Nicolas Ferri to the role of vice president, Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

He will take up the role on November 1st.

Based in Paris, he will oversee key strategic commercial and customer experience initiatives in the region, working closely with Delta’s European joint venture partners Air France, KLM and Virgin Atlantic, as the airline focuses on rebuilding its trans-Atlantic network.

“Delta is the preferred carrier across the Atlantic and Nicolas’ vast international and alliances experience will be vital to our continued success as demand picks up and we reopen travel corridors across the region,” said Alain Bellemare, Delta president, international.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With customers returning to the skies, we look ahead to 2022 and the rebuilding of our international portfolio with optimism.”

Prior to his appointment, Ferri has served as chief commercial officer at Delta’s partner, Aeromexico since August 2019.

Ferri has been with Delta for ten years, serving in leadership roles across the airline’s alliances, international and commercial divisions.