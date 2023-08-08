Singapore Airlines To Boost Services Across Network In 2024 Northern Summer Season

Singapore Airlines (SIA) will ramp up services to destinations across its network during the Northern Summer 2024 operating season (31 March 2024 to 26 October 2024), supporting the strong demand for air travel to its key markets.

This includes restoring Airbus A380 services between Singapore and Frankfurt, deploying widebody Airbus A350-900 medium-haul aircraft on services to Cairns and Male, reinstating direct services between Singapore and Barcelona, and increasing flight frequencies to pre-pandemic levels across multiple points and exceeding them in some.

Destinations that will reach or exceed pre-pandemic levels of flight frequencies include Ahmedabad (India), Beijing and Shanghai (China), Copenhagen (Denmark), Da Nang (Vietnam), Darwin, Melbourne, and Perth (Australia), Dubai (the United Arab Emirates), Tokyo-Haneda (Japan), and Seattle and Houston (the United States of America). Details on the new services and flight schedules can be found in Annexe A.

Ms JoAnn Tan, Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Singapore Airlines, said: “With the release of SIA’s Northern Summer schedules, our customers can plan ahead and start to make their travel plans for 2024. Our customers will be able to enjoy greater choice and flexibility when they travel with us, as SIA continues to adjust and expand our network in response to demand patterns.”