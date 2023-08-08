COCOVERO PARTNERS WITH THE CHARLES HOTEL IN CELEBRATION OF OKTOBERFEST

The Charles Hotel, a Rocco Forte hotel located in the heart of Munich is delighted to announce its collaboration with CocoVero, the trendsetting, up-and-coming traditional costume maker, for Oktoberfest 2023.

Last year, the hugely popular partnership between the hotel and the innovative traditional costume designers, Constanze Schnitzler and Veronika Stork-Jacklbauer, offered guests the convenience of purchasing dirndls during their stay to attend Oktoberfest, while this year promises even more of a selection.

From Thursday to Saturday between 10 am and 5 pm, CoCoVero’s pop-up shop at The Charles will invite guests to discover an array of high-quality traditional costumes for men, women and children. This year’s selection will feature a wider range of tasteful dirndls, complementing jewellery and an assortment of accessories for guests to choose from. Twenty-five exclusive, limited edition dirndls have been crafted for The Charles Hotel with velvet and jacquard fabrics in muted shades of green to add a touch of elegance to the Wiesen celebrations.

Oktoberfest 2023 runs from 16 September to 3 October and The Charles Hotel is conveniently located between Karlsplatz and Königsplatz, not far from the Theresienwiese, the main Oktoberfest site. During the three weeks, festive decorations will be present throughout the hotel, a special “Wiesn Schmankerl” menu and the CocoVero pop-up store with expert styling advice.

CocoVero’s designs will also be proudly worn by the front of house and restaurant members at The Charles Hotel – and guests will be able to draw inspiration for their own Oktoberfest look that ranges from charming lace blouses, velvety dirndls, lederhosen and precision-cut traditional costume shirts.

“I am delighted that the successful partnership with CocoVero, which has been so positively embraced by our guests, will continue this year and that we have been able to expand it even further. We are proud that CocoVero has created a dedicated dirndl design for us, allowing our guests to experience an exclusive dirndl for the Oktoberfest season,” remarks Florian Steinmaier, General Manager of Munich’s The Charles Hotel.

“Our collaboration with The Charles Hotel is a partnership that reflects more than just our passion for design and elegance. Commenting on the collaboration, Constanze Schnitzler and Veronika Stork-Jacklbauer, founders and owners of CocoVero, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer a unique CocoVero shopping experience here this year with the pop-up store and the exclusive dirndl for The Charles Hotel.”

The 188th Munich Oktoberfest gets underway on 16 September and The Charles Hotel is looking forward to welcoming all those who enjoy Bavarian traditions and its hospitality. Guests will be treated to culinary delights dedicated to the occasion in Sophia’s Restaurant or on the magnificent Sophia’s Terrace, nestled among the greenery.