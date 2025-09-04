New Singapore Airlines in-flight safety video celebrates Singapore’s cultural tapestry

Singapore Airlines (SIA) today unveiled its new in-flight safety video, which creatively presents essential safety features while taking customers on a journey around Singapore’s diverse and vibrant landmarks, neighbourhoods, and communities.

Produced in collaboration with Singapore Tourism Board (STB), the video features SIA’s cabin crew visiting notable landmarks including the Esplanade, Gardens by the Bay, Sentosa, Lau Pa Sat, and Jurong Lake Gardens. They engage with local communities including a lion dance[1] troupe, Kolam[2] artists, Silat[3] practitioners, and members of an aqua aerobics team, who help to demonstrate the in-flight safety procedures.

The video combines real-life footage with watercolour effects, inviting viewers to discover Singapore’s rich multicultural heritage and visual arts scene. The artistic treatment draws inspiration from Singapore’s vibrant arts landscape, reflected in iconic murals throughout the city that depict its history and culture.

Mr Vinod Kannan, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing, Singapore Airlines, said: “This video creatively presents vital safety information while showcasing Singapore’s vibrant and diverse cultures, sights, and communities. Safety remains our absolute priority, which is why each scene was carefully designed to reinforce these essential safety messages. We hope the video resonates with Singaporeans and Singapore residents, evoking a sense of home whenever they watch it on board, while giving visitors a compelling introduction to our beautiful island state and its myriad attractions.”

Mr Kenneth Lim, Assistant Chief Executive, Marketing Group, Singapore Tourism Board, said: “Singapore Airlines’ new in-flight safety video celebrates Singapore’s diverse communities and rich culture. This strategic partnership allows us to showcase Singapore’s distinct character to millions of travellers worldwide, while reinforcing our position as a preferred destination for both business and leisure.”

The new in-flight safety video can also be viewed on SIA’s Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, TikTok, and YouTube channels from 4 September 2025. It will progressively be screened on all SIA flights from the end of October 2025. Further details about the video can be found in Annexe A.