Wyndham Rewards Adds KrisFlyer as Newest Point Transfer Partner

Wyndham Rewards®, the #1 hotel loyalty program as named by readers of USA TODAY, has added KrisFlyer, the lifestyle rewards program of the Singapore Airlines Group, to its roster of point transfer partners, giving its approximately 120 million enrolled members new ways to unlock added value from their membership.

Under the partnership, Wyndham Rewards members can now choose to earn KrisFlyer miles on qualified hotel stays in lieu of Wyndham Rewards points (earn 1 mile per USD $1 spent) or convert existing points into KrisFlyer miles, starting from 6,000 points for 1,200 miles. Once converted, miles can be used toward flights, cabin upgrades, and more.

“Today’s travelers want more than points—they want a global rewards currency that gives them the freedom to travel where, when and how they choose. As Wyndham expands with new hotels around the world, it’s essential we do the same with Wyndham Rewards. Our partnership with KrisFlyer—now one of more than a dozen point transfer partners—is yet one more way for members to turn their everyday hotel stays into flights, upgrades, and experiences on their own terms.”

– Eyvonne Lin, VP, Marketing and Commercial Performance, APAC, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Consistently celebrated for both its simplicity and generosity, Wyndham Rewards continues to stand out in a crowded loyalty landscape by keeping things refreshingly straightforward. Members earn a minimum 1,000 points with every qualified stay, while three simple free night redemption tiers, starting at just 7,500 points per night, help ensure rewards aren’t only easy to earn, but easy to use.

What’s more, the programme offers that fastest path to elevated status—kicking in after just five nights of stays—and continues to add new partners and program features, making membership even more rewarding. Earlier this year, the program introduced Wyndham Rewards Experiences, a new experiential platform allowing members to turn their points into extraordinary moments, like VIP access to the sold-out Vans Warped Tour, via dynamic auctions as well as fixed-point rewards.

To learn more, or to join the program for free, visit WyndhamRewards.com.