Spirit sales soar when airlines swap tomato water for real ingredients.

Singapore Airlines, recently crowned Best First Class Airline and Best Long-Haul Airline of 2025, has selected Longbottom & Co. as its exclusive tomato mixer partner across Suites, First, and Business Class, ending a decade-long search for a Bloody Mary that passengers re-order.The move signals the aviation industry’s overdue reckoning with tomato juice quality. While other mixers evolved from concentrates to premium offerings, tomato juice remained stuck in the 1970s – until now.

The altitude advantage

At 35,000 feet, passengers’ taste buds crave umami intensity. That’s why tomato juice is the most eminent mixer in the sky, yet most airlines serve reconstituted UHT paste with unpronounceable additives. Longbottom changes this equation with fresh-pressed Canary and Pear tomatoes from Southern Spain, squeezed within two hours of harvest and properly seasoned for altitude conditions.

Science shows that lower pressure, dryer air and even noise (all three of which airplane passengers experience) reduce our ability to taste sweet and salty flavour, but make our tastebuds more sensitive to umami, and Longbottom’s fresh tomatoes a direct umami-hit to the palate.

Ed Bathgate, Longbottom founder, said: ““Singapore Airlines sets the gold standard for premium service, so when they choose your product after extensive testing, that’s the ultimate validation. We’ve always believed passengers deserve better than reconstituted tomato paste, especially at 35,000 feet where taste matters most. This partnership proves the industry is ready to elevate the last unmixed mixer.”“

Real returns for operators

For retailers in the sky and land, the business case is compelling. Norwegian Airlines achieved a 38% uplift in premium vodka sales (and 45% uplift in tomato juice sales) when switching to Longbottom, while all partner airlines report increased tomato juice consumption versus previous suppliers. The reason: Longbottom delivers bartender-quality serves with zero preparation, turning cabin crew into mixologists.

With demand for Virgin Marys and Bloody Marys soaring mid-flight, operators need mixers that work. Longbottom’s perfectly balanced recipe means premium spirits taste as intended, driving incremental revenue while improving guest satisfaction scores.

Clean label revolution

The listing reflects growing demand for ingredient transparency, even at altitude. While competitors rely on concentrates, preservatives, and flavour enhancers, Longbottom’s label reads like a recipe: tomatoes, spices, sea salt. No chemicals you need a chemistry degree to pronounce.This transparency matters increasingly to travellers who scrutinise labels even in bars.

With 50% of consumers prioritising natural products and 35% reading ingredient lists before ordering, the old approach of hiding behind complex formulations no longer works.

Aviation’s tomato revolution

Singapore joins a growing roster of premium airlines choosing Longbottom, including British Airways and other leading carriers. The brand now opens one can every 30 seconds across 11 international airlines, establishing fresh tomato juice as the new standard for premium cabins.

Beyond aviation, Longbottom has secured listings at The Queen’s Club, Megan’s (voted UK’s number 1 brunch) and discerning hotels worldwide, proving the appetite for properly made mixers extends well beyond the skies.

