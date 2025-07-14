Etihad Reports June 2025 Traffic Statistics

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has released its latest traffic statistics for June 2025, reporting continued strong expansion and high customer demand.

Etihad Airways carried 1.8 million passengers in June, marking a 16 percent increase compared to the same month last year. This sustained growth highlights the airline’s strategic expansion and strong position in the market. The passenger load factor rose to 88 percent, up from 86 percent in June 2024, demonstrating Etihad’s continued success in optimising capacity while meeting robust demand.

The airline’s operating fleet now comprises 101 aircraft, supporting its expanding network and ongoing service enhancements. During the first half of 2025, Etihad welcomed 10.2 million travellers on board, reflecting a 17 percent rise from the same period in 2024. The average passenger load factor for the year to date stands at an impressive 87 percent.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said: “We are pleased to see continued momentum in our growth, with passenger numbers in June increasing by 17 percent year-on-year in the first half of the year, maintaining our position as the fastest-growing airline in the Middle East. Our year-to-date figures show that more than 10 million guests have flown with us in 2025, and our rolling 12-month total has almost reached 20 million as our customers continue to place their trust in our service.

“Our route expansion continued in June as we began operating to Prague and Warsaw for the first time and resumed five seasonal routes to summer hotspots: Nice, Malaga, Mykonos, Santorini and Antalya.”