Turkish Airlines signs codeshare agreement with Airlink

Turkish Airlines, flag carrier of Türkiye, has signed a comprehensive codeshare agreement with South Africa-based Airlink to strengthen its presence on the African continent. The partnership, which will take effect on August 1, 2025, was signed during a ceremony held at Airlink’s head office in Johannesburg.

This strategic collaboration will significantly expand guests’ travel options by integrating Turkish Airlines’ unparalleled global network with Airlink’s extensive domestic and regional routes across South Africa and its region. The partnership enables seamless multi-sector travel on a single ticket, offering greater convenience and flexibility for international and regional travellers.

Under the new agreement, Turkish Airlines’ “TK” flight code will appear on Airlink-operated flights, allowing smooth connections from the European carriers’ services into Cape Town and Johannesburg to many South African and regional destinations.

Commenting on the agreement, Levent Konukcu, Turkish Airlines’ Chief Investment & Strategy Officer, stated: “At Turkish Airlines, we give importance to this cooperation with Airlink which enhances our connectivity in South Africa and the region. We aim to improve our partnership to maximise the travel opportunities offered to our guests. We believe that this partnership will not only bring benefits to both carriers from a commercial perspective, but also improve the cultural and tourism relations between the two countries.”

Airlink CEO de Villiers Engelbrecht said: ”This collaboration with Turkish Airlines represents a significant opportunity to deepen ties between the two airlines. The agreement is a further endorsement of Airlink’s brand, while for our respective customers, it means more convenient travel options, with world-class service and easier access to destinations across our combined and extensive route networks.”

With this collaboration, Turkish Airlines will not only advance its strategic growth in Africa but also further strengthen its regional presence while offering enhanced options for its guests.

