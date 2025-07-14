Singapore Airlines Group And Mandai Wildlife Group Team Up

The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group and Mandai Wildlife Group have launched a three-year strategic partnership aimed at enhancing Singapore’s appeal as a top travel destination, co-creating customer experiences through exclusive privileges, and spotlighting the interesting yet crucial work of wildlife conservation for the planet. The collaboration champions Singapore’s vision of being a City in Nature with the Mandai Wildlife Reserve as a unique window to the wild.

As part of efforts to boost inbound travel from key international markets, SIA customers will gain access to curated wildlife experiences, exclusive co-branded retail collections, and benefits for visits to the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, home to Singapore’s iconic wildlife parks which actively contribute to regional conservation efforts.

As part of the partnership, the SIA Group and Mandai Wildlife Group will also collaborate on wildlife conservation efforts, with SIA providing air travel sponsorships and other forms of logistical support. This may include assistance in transferring animals between Singapore’s wildlife parks and other accredited zoos around the world, as well as the repatriation of wildlife to their native habitats.

Mr Vinod Kannan, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing, Singapore Airlines, said: “This partnership strengthens our ability to offer our customers enhanced benefits, while supporting wildlife initiatives in Singapore and around the world. Combining the Singapore Airlines Group’s global reach with Mandai’s world-class wildlife attractions helps to enhance Singapore’s appeal as a leading global tourist destination.”

Ms Belina Lee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Transformation and Growth, Mandai Wildlife Group, added: “Two iconic Singapore brands have joined forces to create world class experiences for global travellers, that also champion conservation. Every visit supports conservation in our wildlife parks, across Singapore and the region. Together with Singapore Airlines, we are excited to create exceptional “Conservation Included” journeys where travellers can fly, stay, play and explore – right here in Singapore, a true City in Nature.”

From exploring Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, River Wonders, Bird Paradise, and Rainforest Wild Asia, to staying in the Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree and indulging in Singaporeans’ love for food, visitors to Singapore can enjoy a range of privileges and promotions via Pelago, SIA’s travel experiences platform. Special co-branded merchandise will also be available online at KrisShop and selected retail stores at the Mandai Wildlife Reserve.

KrisFlyer members can look forward to launch promotions for two upcoming indoor attractions, Curiosity Cove and Exploria, featuring hypernatural environments and an immersive interactive playscape. These are located at the eastern cluster of the Mandai Wildlife Reserve, which also includes Singapore Zoo, Night Safari, and River Wonders. Members will enjoy additional benefits, including bonus miles when purchasing admission tickets via Pelago, and redemption of miles for upcoming experiences such as Colugo Camp – an all-inclusive camping experience launching in the third quarter of 2025, along with a mystery gift.

To promote greater awareness and appreciation of the fascinating world of wildlife, SIA will also feature content related to Mandai Wildlife Group on its KrisWorld in-flight entertainment system from August 2025. Customers can enjoy The Great Migration: First Steps and New Eden, a two-part documentary showcasing the meticulous planning and care behind relocating Jurong Bird Park’s avian residents to their new home at Bird Paradise.