Simmonds appointed managing director of Saga Holidays

Saga has announced that Chris Simmonds will be returning to Saga Holidays in March as its new managing director.

He will be replacing Maria Whiteman, who left the company late last year.

Having previously worked for Saga Holidays, as part of the executive team, Simmonds left Saga ten years ago to combine his love for the travel industry with the charity sector, to become chief executive of Revitalise (a charity providing short breaks and holidays for disabled people and carers).

He has more than 20 years’ leadership experience.

During his time at Revitalise he led the charity’s turnaround into growth, and leaves it in great shape.

Robin Shaw, chief executive of Saga Travel, said: “I am excited to welcome Chris to our business and our travel leadership team.

“I am confident that Chris will be as integral to Saga Holidays’ future, as he was in its past, and is the right person to lead its transformation.”

In his new role, Simmonds will drive the transformation of Saga Holidays in line with its growth agenda and overall strategic direction of returning Saga to its heritage – a heritage with which Simmonds is both familiar with, and very passionate about.

Simmonds commented “I am joining Saga, not to relive the past but to use what is important from the past to shape the future.

“I want to contribute to Saga Holidays’ return to growth and ensure we can all enjoy the true spirit of Saga again.”