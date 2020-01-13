New accessibility focus for Heathrow with key appointments

Heathrow has announced that disability campaigner, Helen Dolphin, and the experienced equality and inclusion regulator, Keith Richards, have both been named as new co-chairs of the Heathrow Access Advisory Group.

Accessible travel consultant, Geraldine Lundy, will be supporting both Dolphin and Richards in the role of vice-chair of the HAAG, working with the independent group to ensure that accessibility is always at the forefront of the airport’s agenda.

The members of the HAAG will oversee over £30 million worth of investment in new equipment, resources and technology.

This includes the cutting-edge Navilens technology that Heathrow is working with the Royal National Institute of Blind People to trial.

Navilens works by using a system of bespoke markers and a powerful detection algorithm to guide visually impaired passengers through the airport, empowering them to travel independently.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trials are set to begin in early spring.

Dolphin is a campaigner who is committed to improving transport for disabled people.

She said: “I’m absolutely delighted to have been appointed joint Chair of the HAAG.

“This is a really exciting time to be working with Heathrow Airport as it embarks on another decade of investment for passengers of the airport.

“I’m passionate about ensuring disabled people have the same opportunities to fly as everyone else and ensuring Heathrow provides the best assistance service in the world.”

Richards trained as a barrister and he has served as an independent member and non-exec director on a number of regulatory bodies in a variety of sectors.

He added: “To be jointly appointed Chair of the Heathrow Access Advisory Group with Helen is a real honour, and I’m very much looking forward to working with this enthusiastic, experienced and professional group.

“It’s an exciting time to be part of a change programme which will challenge the airport to improve its assistance services, making air travel more inclusive and giving more people the confidence to fly.”