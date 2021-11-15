Silver Dawn joins Silversea fleet in Italy

Silversea Cruises has taken delivery of new ship Silver Dawn at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy.

Executives from Silversea and Fincantieri attended an intimate delivery ceremony to welcome the tenth ship to the line’s fleet.

Following a video screening of the official coin and flag ceremonies, Roberto Martinoli, Silversea chief executive, penned his signature to officially take delivery of Silver Dawn.

Richard Fain, outgoing chief executive of parent Royal Caribbean Group, also each connected via video feed to deliver a speech.

Luigi Matarazzo, general manager of Fincantieri’s merchant ships division, was also in attendance.

A testament to the strength and resilience of the global cruise industry, Silver Dawn is the third ship to join Silversea’s fleet since the start of 2020.

“In welcoming the beautiful Silver Dawn as the tenth ship in our fleet, we have reached a huge milestone on our mission to take our guests deep into the world in luxury,” says Martinoli.

“As well as the tireless efforts of the teams at Fincantieri and Silversea Cruises, I would like to recognise the great contribution of the Royal Caribbean Group.”