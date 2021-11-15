Expo 2020 welcomes millions of guests in first six weeks

Expo 2020 Dubai has announced its latest visitor numbers, with 3,578,653 individual visits achieved by November’s half-way point, only six weeks into Expo’s six-month run.

The announcement comes after a packed weekend at the site, with stellar music, sport and cultural performances taking place.

K-pop stars Highlight and Punch took to the stage on Friday night for the KITE (or K-pop in the Emirates) showcase, along with Fela and the Kalakuta Queens – a spectacular show dedicated to the life of Nigerian musical maestro and political activist Fela Kuti.

Middle East mega-stars Nancy Ajram and Ragheb Alama performed under a full Al Wasl dome, wowing the crowds as part of Expo’s latest Infinite Nights sessions, while eight-time Olympic gold medallist and former sprinter Usain Bolt arrived the following morning, with the Gatorade ambassador hosting a family fun run at the site for charity.

Add spectacular national day performances – including Mexican tenor Javier Camarena, world-renowned Les Ballets de Monte Carlo and Jordanian artist Omar Al Abdallat – and it has been a jam-packed week at Expo.

Sales of the November Weekday Pass, priced at AED45, are going strong, along with entries to the Explore Expo 2020 Dubai, Explore the World raffle to win one million Emirates Skywards miles and a host of other prizes.

Expo 2020 Dubai runs until March.