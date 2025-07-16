Luxair recommits to long-standing agreement with Amadeus

Luxair, the national airline of Luxembourg, has renewed and expanded its long-standing agreement with Amadeus.

This move reinforces its commitment to delivering a smooth and digitally enhanced travel experience for its passengers across Europe and beyond.

Under the new agreement, Luxair has signed a renewal of its Passenger Service System (PSS) and an extension of its Full Content Agreement (FCA) with Amadeus.

The deal also includes the adoption of several advanced Amadeus solutions designed to enhance customer experience, optimise operations, and support Luxair’s strategic growth ambitions.

This renewed collaboration builds on more than a decade of partnership and reflects a shared ambition to deliver best-in-class digital experiences.

Luxair will benefit from a suite of Amadeus technologies, including:

Amadeus Self-Reaccommodation: Empowers travellers to manage disruptions independently via mobile, offering greater flexibility and control.

Amadeus Reference Experience: A responsive, component-based user interface that ensures a consistent and intuitive booking experience across all devices.

Segment Revenue Management Premium: Leverages real-time data to optimise pricing and availability, forecasting demand and passenger price sensitivity.

Amadeus Anytime Merchandising: Enables personalised retailing through dynamic offers and ancillary services such as seat upgrades and baggage options.

These solutions will allow Luxair to deliver a more personalised, efficient, and smoother travel experience.

Passengers will enjoy greater autonomy and convenience, while Luxair teams will benefit from tools that drive productivity and agility.

“This renewed partnership is testament to our shared commitment to innovation and customer-centricity,” said Gilles Feith, chief executive of Luxair.

“Amadeus’ technology is a key enabler of our transformation strategy, helping us deliver the best possible experience to our passengers while supporting our operational goals.”

The agreement highlights Amadeus’ comprehensive offering for airlines and demonstrates the adaptability of its technology to meet the needs of airlines of all sizes.

It also highlights Amadeus’ role as a trusted partner in helping carriers navigate transformation and growth.

“We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Luxair, our advanced solutions will empower Luxair to deliver personalized travel experience, ensuring that passengers enjoy greater autonomy and convenience.

“This renewed agreement underscores the strength of our relationship and our dedication to supporting Luxair’s strategic growth ambitions,” said Ernest Roda, senior vice president, western Europe, Airlines, Amadeus.