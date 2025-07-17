TerraPay and XanderPay launch first payment model tailored for hotel brands and property owners

TerraPay, a leading global payments infrastructure company, and XanderPay, a specialist in payment solutions for the hospitality sector, today announced a strategic partnership to simplify and digitalize international payments for hotels around the world.

Through this collaboration, hotels can now accept a wide range of payment methods while centralizing all financial operations on a single platform. The solution is designed to simplify cash flow management, reduce the costs and friction associated with cross-border transactions, and eliminate the complexity of processing third-party bookings.

“Independent hotel owners often face significant challenges when managing international payments due to limited access to modern digital tools, the high costs of traditional banking and fragmented payment systems. We advocate for the adaptation of B2B payments to incorporate the most suitable payment option and working with XanderPay will help us achieve this goal,” explains Koert Grasveld, Vice President Payments at TerraPay.

“Now, hotels can optimize their financial operations, improve treasury management, and unlock new growth opportunities in an increasingly digital tourism economy,” Grasveld concludes.

By combining TerraPay’s robust cross-border payment network and regulatory infrastructure with XanderPay’s deep expertise in the intricacies of hotel payments, this joint solution empowers hoteliers with full control over collection, settlement, and reconciliation processes.

“Payment strategies in the hospitality industry are rapidly shifting toward centralized, above-property models,” said Mike Carlo, CEO of XanderPay. “This transformation is accelerating the move to guest-centric payments and unlocking operational efficiencies that were previously out of reach. XanderPay is proud to help power the ecosystem driving this industry-wide change”, states Carlo.

This partnership marks a major milestone for the hospitality industry, introducing the first payment model purposely built for both hotel brands and property owners. It offers hotels the flexibility to choose the most efficient method to receive payments from their partners.

In addition to improving operational efficiency, the solution significantly reduces reliance on traditional systems such as SWIFT, which are still widely used by hotels despite their high fees and slow processing times.

As the travel industry continues its digital transformation, this partnership lays the foundation for innovation in hospitality payments—particularly as hotels seek to eliminate friction at check-in and create seamless guest experiences.