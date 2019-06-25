SHA Wellness Clinic plans new Mexico location

SHA Wellness Clinic has announced ambitious to open two new properties on different continents within the next three years.

Building on the original clinic in Spain, SHA Mexico will open in 2021.

A second location will be announced imminently, with longer-term plans to open properties across all continents.

SHA was launched in 2008 by the Bataller family.

The expansion plan has been carefully developed by the family to reflect the consumer demand to place health and wellbeing at the forefront of all areas of life – business and personal.

After more than a decade with a consolidated and successful project in Spain, the brand plans to open at least one SHA per continent in the future.

SHA Mexico will be located in the Quintana Roo state of Cancun across the bay from Isla Mujeres, just 30 minutes from Cancun’s international airport.

The property will stay true to the brand’s principles of sustainability, employing natural construction materials and renewable energy sources in order to minimise environmental impact.

Some 100 suites and private residences will offer all guests uninterrupted views of the Pacific Ocean.

Conceptualised by renowned Mexican architecture studio Sordo Madaleno and led by interiors architect Alejandro Escudero, the property will be located in seven hectares of abundant flora and fauna just steps away from a pristine stretch of white sandy beach and ocean.