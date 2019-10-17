Moza appointed chief commercial officer with Fusion

Fusion has created a chief commercial officer role within the company, with industry veteran Akshay Moza stepping in.

Moza has over 15 years of experience in the hospitality industry with his career spanning the UK, India and south-east Asia.

He has been with the Fusion team since 2015, when he came on board as group sales and marketing director.

After three years in the role he was promoted to group commercial director.

In this latest move, Moza will take on greater responsibility for developing the portfolio of hotels and resorts, and will help lead the charge with new projects.

The news comes as Vietnam-based Fusion readies for two new openings, launches a new Fusion brand and expands its management services to properties beyond its traditional scope.

“Fusion has been a pioneer in the wellness space in Vietnam since its launch in 2008,” said Moza.

“We’ve now entered a new phase in our development and have really catapulted forward in terms of company growth. In this new role I’ll be driving this expansion.”

Akshay relocated to Vietnam after five years in India.

In Mumbai he worked at Absolute Hotel Services, a hospitality management and branding company with hotels throughout south-east Asia, India and the Middle East.

Prior to India, Akshay honed his marketing and sales skills in London for 12 years, working with big brands like Hilton, Melía and Millennium & Copthorne Hotels.