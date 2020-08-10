Business Travel Show postponed until next year

The Business Travel Show has been postponed and will now take place from June 22nd-23rd next year.

Organisers BTN Group said the decision had following much deliberation and consultation with customers, attendees and industry partners.

The corporate travel event will also transition to a hybrid format next year, offering virtual content designed to engage more international travel buyers than ever.

“The corporate travel sector has been one of the hardest hit by Covid-19,” said David Chapple, Northstar Travel Group UK managing director.

“We are in no doubt the global travel industry will make a full recovery, starting with domestic and leisure travel, with international business travel growing in earnest from 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By moving Business Travel Show 2021 to June, we will be able to support the industry at a time when there will be greater certainty and confidence.”

He added: “Our mission has always been for Business Travel Show to be a truly international event, and that can be realised more easily through a hybrid offering.

“So, for 2021, engaging virtual content will be fully integrated across the entire event experience to benefit buyers attending the show and those unable to physically attend.

“This will allow more international travel buyers to attend and participate in the event’s extensive education programme than ever before, and for our exhibitors, sponsors and speakers to reach a wider geographical spread of potential business partners.”

Business Travel Show will continue to offer thousands of corporate travel buyers and managers with targeted business meetings, engaging features inviting them to discover innovation, and educational content that focuses on the hot button topics of the moment.

“The Business Travel Show will bring the industry together to realign the future of corporate travel and meetings,” said BTN Group executive vice president, Louis Magliaro.

“For 26 years, we have been providing buyers with premium information, news, data, analysis and research to help them implement or shape a managed travel and meetings program.

“Now more than ever, we are seeing continued demand for information and conversation around this new world of managed corporate travel.”

The 2021 edition of Business Travel Show will take place at ExCeL for the first time in the event’s 26-year history.

The venue is once again fully operational as a state‐of‐the‐art exhibition and conference centre, ensuring the organisers can deliver a Covid-safe event and deliver a first-class visitor experience.