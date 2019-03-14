Serko signs Southwest Airlines as NDC partner

Serko has announced an agreement with Southwest Airlines to provide NDC content in Zeno.

Zeno will be the first online booking tool to provide Southwest content via the ATPCO New Distribution Capability Exchange.

Under the agreement, Zeno clients will be able to shop, book, ticket and change Southwest Airlines flights.

Importantly, the connection also allows the purchase of EarlyBird Check-In during initial booking as well as post ticketing.

“We’re excited to partner with Serko to bring the full Southwest experience into the corporate online booking tool market” said Rob Brown, senior director sales strategy and business-to-business channels at Southwest Airlines.

“Southwest is a true innovator in the airline space and this partnership is one that we expect will help bring our business-friendly innovations into the business travel world.”

With the aim of making “corporate travel feel less like hard work,” Zeno’s strategic partnership with Southwest will allow both companies to deliver innovation for corporate customers and agency partners.

“Zeno is built around the philosophy of ‘no more compromise,’ ensuring the traveller, travel manager, supplier and travel management companies all benefit from new advancements like NDC,” said Serko chief executive Darrin Grafton.

“This agreement with Southwest allows both companies to showcase the future of airline retailing, bringing the rich consumer experience of the Southwest brand and access to the full range of the Southwest offering within the corporate travel policy framework.”

Serko’s investment in building the technological infrastructure to support NDC content allows the company to bring additional carriers’ content to market quickly and efficiently, as it becomes available.

Southwest content is expected to be available to Zeno users in North America from October.