SOUTHWEST TO SERVE ST. THOMAS, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, BEGINNING IN EARLY 2026

Southwest Airlines Co. intends to grow its network in 2026 initially with new service at Cyril E. King International Airport (STT) on St. Thomas, adding the U.S. Virgin Islands to the carrier’s tropical destinations in the Caribbean. Service is expected to begin in early 2026* and will be available for purchase soon.

“We are listening closely to what our Customers want—from new products and loyalty benefits to new destinations,” said Bob Jordan, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at Southwest Airlines. “We want to make Southwest Airlines the easy and obvious choice every time, and this is another meaningful step in our ongoing transformation.”

St. Thomas is the first of three new destinations for 2026 the carrier expects to announce this summer. It will be the ninth island destination served by Southwest in the Atlantic Basin – joining Aruba, The Bahamas, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, and Turks and Caicos Islands. Southwest also offers international service to Belize, two destinations in Costa Rica, and three destinations in Mexico.

“We are excited at the announcement of new airlift into St. Thomas with Southwest Airlines,” shares Commissioner Joseph Boschulte of the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism. “As a destination, this expands our accessibility and connectivity to travelers, allowing for seamless and expanded travel opportunities to experience the natural beauty, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality that define the U.S. Virgin Islands.”

“Today marks an exciting milestone for the U.S. Virgin Islands and our growing tourism industry,” adds Governor Albert Bryan Jr. “We are proud to welcome this new partnership with Southwest Airlines and look forward to greeting new travelers to our beautiful island home.”

In addition to offering new destinations, Southwest also is set to begin selling assigned and premium seating in the third quarter of this year and plans to operate with its new fare bundles and a reconfigured fleet, including extra legroom seating, in the first quarter of 2026.