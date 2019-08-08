First British Airways Airbus A350 prepares for Dubai departure

British Airways’ first A350 aircraft is being put through its paces with extensive service trials ahead of it starting long-haul flying to Dubai on September 2nd.

The airline took delivery of its newest aircraft featuring its latest generation business class seat, Club Suite, on July 29th.

Since its arrival, the A350 has flown over 15,400 miles between Heathrow and Madrid completing over 40 take-offs and landings to further familiarise the airline’s crew with the service they will deliver on the new aircraft.

As well the short-haul flying to put the aircraft through its paces to technically test all aspects of its performance, while finessing the service, the airline has also simulated a long haul flight on the ground at Heathrow.

This week, 331 volunteers took part in a trial, giving cabin crew and the inflight entertainment and catering teams the chance to deliver and analyse every aspect of the in-flight service and make any tweaks required ahead of carrying customers from September.

Carolina Martinoli, British Airways director of brand and customer experience, said: “We are delighted to have taken delivery of our first A350 aircraft with our new business class seat, Club Suite.

“Our teams across the business have been working hard to ensure that every aspect of our customers’ experience meets and exceeds their expectations, as we prepare the A350 for long haul flights this September.”

British Airways’ A350 will initially operate on selected services to Dubai from September 2nd, followed by flights to Toronto, Tel Aviv and Bangalore this year.