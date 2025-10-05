SOUTHWEST IS ADDING ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, TO ITS NETWORK IN 2026

Southwest Airlines Co is keeping the sun up all night on its network expansion party with the intention to begin service at Anchorage, Alaska’s Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in the first half of 2026. Southwest Airlines® is scheduled to make flights available for purchase as part of its next schedule extension coming this month.

“We’re adding destinations that once seemed inconceivable for Southwest in order to build a route network that creates new experiences and more possibilities than ever before,” said Andrew Watterson, Chief Operating Officer at Southwest Airlines. “We look forward to connecting our Customers to the rich history and culture of Anchorage and connecting the 49th state to our vast domestic network.”

Anchorage marks the fifth new destination Southwest® has announced thus far in 2025 and will expand its network to 122 airports1 when service launches next year. Already the airline flying more Customers nonstop within the United States2, Alaska will become the 43rd state in Southwest’s domestic network.

“Air travel is a lifeline in Alaska, and Southwest’s arrival in Anchorage is a major win for our communities,” said Ryan Anderson, Commissioner of the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. “This service will provide more affordable, reliable connections for Alaskans and help share our great state with more visitors than ever before.”

“This will be a big economic boost for Anchorage and all of southcentral Alaska,” said Suzanne LaFrance, Mayor of Anchorage. “We are excited to share our rich cultural heritage, magnificent landscapes, and diverse community with a larger group of travelers.”

Accompanying its recent new destination announcements, Southwest is redesigning its cabin experience to meet the needs of the modern traveler. Enhancements include selling assigned and premium seating for flights, launching free Wi-Fi for all Rapid Rewards® Members, thanks to T-Mobile®, and adding in-seat power to all of its Boeing 737-8 aircraft as the airline works toward in-seat power across its full fleet.

