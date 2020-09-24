Señor Pico to bring Mexican flavours to Palm Jumeirah

A brand-new Mexican restaurant is looking to shake up the culinary scene in Dubai from its location on the Palm Jumeirah.

Palm West Beach now has a new addition – Señor Pico.

Described as an all-new ‘Mexican Early Californian’ restaurant, it is set to open its doors this October.

Open daily from noon until midnight, the new venue will have a list of Mexican and Californian-inspired cuisine, with signature dishes such as pastor lamb marinated for 48-hours in pineapple, onion and coriander, barbacoa beef marinated in 15 different spices for 48-hours, along with beef chorizo, shrimp diablo and zucchini char.

There is also an extensive menu for tortas and ensaladas, along with a mixed drinks selection from its shaken and frozen menus, to some tropical favourites.